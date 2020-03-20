You're taking a class at the local adult education school about how to use your iPhone. Things are going great, except that as you try to follow along, the iPhone screen keeps turning off every 30 seconds.
You're smart enough to go to the Auto-Lock setting and change it to something longer. But the Auto-Lock control is dimmed, which means you can't change it. Now what?
Squeezing juice
The biggest use of your iPhone's battery is keeping the screen lit. That's why doing things like reducing the screen's brightness and shortening the time before the screen locks (via the Auto-Lock setting) can extend the amount of time that occurs between charges.
And if your iPhone's battery is more than a couple of years old, proactively turning on Low Power Mode can squeeze every bit of power from the battery over a longer period of time, helping you get through the day when recharging may not be an option.
Trouble is, you may not have realized that one of the features of Low Power Mode is to set Auto-Lock to 30 seconds...and lock it. So here's how to unlock it.
- Tap Settings.
- Tap Battery.
Turn off Low Power Mode.
Now, if you want to change the Auto-Lock setting, you can.
- Tap Settings.
Tap Display and Brightness.
Tap Auto-Lock.
Tap a length of time before your iPhone locks.
Any other weirdness?
If your iPhone is behaving in unexpected ways—for example, is Siri suddenly ignoring you?—be sure to check out Apple's support document that lists the features of Low Power Mode.
- Common iPhone problems and how to fix them
- How to fix battery life problems
- How to fix Bluetooth problems
- How to fix AirDrop problems
- How to fix charging problems
- How to fix random shutdowns
- How to fix Apple Pencil problems
- How to fix HomeKit problems
- How to fix Apple TV problems
- How to fix random freezes
- How to fix Apple Music problems
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
Someone put an iPad into a Macintosh Plus and Steve Jobs would be so mad
This isn't what everyone meant when they said they wanted a touchscreen Mac.
Onward comes to Disney+ April 3, available for digital purchase today
Onward just debuted in theaters two weeks ago, and in two more weeks, subscribers in the United States will be able to watch Pixar's latest film on Disney+. Onward, Guinevere, to glory!!
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little piece accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.