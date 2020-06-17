If you've already made the journey to the Isle of Armor in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you've probably seen other players on their bikes sparkling like Shiny Pokémon. Fortunately, getting your own bike upgraded is super easy. We here at iMore have a quick step-by-step guide to upgrading your bike and changing your biking outfit on the Isle of Armor.

Bike upgrades

Before reaching the Isle of Armor, players could already upgrade their bikes in a couple of ways. You could unlock a speed boost, add water wheels, and change the color of your bike gear. Once you reach the Isle of Armor, you get a couple more upgrade options. You can choose from two new colors for your bike: Sparkling White or Glistening Black. You can also change your bike outfit. Your outfit can be customized to match Rotom or whichever type Pokémon is leading your party at the time.

How to upgrade your bike

To customize your bike and outfit, you'll need to travel to the Isle of Armor. Then follow these easy steps:

Track down the Bike Lady. Hint: She appears just across the first bridge, heading towards the dojo. Press A to talk to the Bike Lady. Press A to select "Yes, customize my bike." Press A to select "Sparkling White" or "Glistening Black". Hint: You can also change back to the original design by talking to her again. To change your bike gear, press A to talk to the Bike Lady again. Press A to select "I want to change my outfit." Press A to select the type color of your lead Pokémon or Rotom colors.

By swapping out your lead Pokémon, you can change to any of the type colorations for your outfit, just like before the DLC. If you travel back to the Galarian mainland, you can keep your new bike look, but you cannot change the colors of your bike while on the mainland.

Questions?

