How to get Siri to tell you a bedtime story

Siri, Apple's personal digital assistant found on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, can do more than place calls, send messages, or execute Shortcuts. It can also entertain. For instance, if you want, Siri can read you a bedtime story. You'll need to put in a little work (work here meaning "ask Siri the same thing over and over again) to get it to work, but what you end up with is a fun little story.

Siri actually has a few short stories in its arsenal, such as a story about 6000 and 7000 series aluminum, but that's not what you're looking for. To get started, just ask Siri "Tell me a story" or "Please read me a story". You should get responses like "I'm sure you've heard it before," or "It was a dark and stormy night...no, that's not it." If you do, keep going. It might take a lot of tries, but eventually, you'll get a longer, multi-paragraph story that opens like this: