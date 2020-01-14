For now, the only way to activate this feature is through the Apple Music web player. Here's how to do this.

In November 2019, Apple Music introduced a Replay feature which compiles your most listened to songs of the year into a playlist. If you're a long-time Apple Music user, you can also gain access to your favorites from previous years.

What are Apple Music Replays?

The Apple Music Replay feature offers a breakdown of your favorite artists and how often you listen to them. It also includes a list of your top 10 favorite albums. Apple promises to update Replay every week and adjust the list based on your latest listening habits. As a bonus, you can tap "Get your Replay Mix" to generate a playlist, which you can access across your many devices.

The Replay feature also includes the ability to create playlists for past years. If you've been an Apple Music subscriber since its arrival, for example, you can readily find playlists going back to 2015, the year Apple Music debuted.

At least for now (and strangely so), Replay creation is only possible through the Apple Music web player. However, once a playlist based on a Replay has been created, they are accessible wherever you can listen to Apple Music.

What about 2020?

At the time of this writing, Apple Music is not generating a Replay based on your listening habits for the current year. We believe this is a bug that Apple will correct soon.

Accessing your current year Replay

To access your current Replay list:

Log into your Apple Music account through the Apple Music web player. In the middle of the screen, click Add to create a playlist for the current year. Select the Play icon to listen to the playlist from the Apple Music web player. Scroll down to see a running list of your favorite artists and albums. Click Play on any of the titles to listen.

Creating playlists for past years

Underneath the information on the current years' Replay, you should see a list of Replays for previous years. The list only includes information for the years you had an active Apple Music subscription.

To create playlists for past years:

Click + Add at the bottom of the year you wish to create a playlist. Repeat Step 1 for other years.

Accessing created playlists

You can find your created Replay playlists just as you would any other playlist through the Apple Music app or Apple Music web player.

Through the app:

Tap the Music app on your mobile device's Home screen. Choose Library at the bottom left. Scroll down, then select the Replay playlist you wish to choose. Repeat Step 3 to access other yearly playlists.

Through the Apple Music Web Player:

Log into your Apple Music account through the Apple Music web player. On the left-hand side, click on the Replay playlist you wish to see, which is located under Playlists. Repeat to listen to other Replay playlists.

Final thoughts

The Apple Music Replay tool is currently in beta, which means Apple could remove it at any time. Assuming it successfully moves beyond the beta stage, the Replay feature could prove very useful to Apple Music fans moving forward. Stay tuned.

Questions?

Let us know below if you have any questions about Apple Music.