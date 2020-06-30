We did it everyone! Because over one million people defeated a Zeraora in Max Raid battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield, everyone can get a free shiny Zeraora. To claim your shiny Zeraora, you need to have Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Sword or Shield. You do not need to have the paid version of Pokémon HOME and you do not need the Isle of Armor expansion for Sword or Shield.
Note: You have to deposit or move a Pokémon between Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Sword or Shield between June 17, 2020 at 8 am PDT and July 6, 2020 at 4:49 PDT to receive these gifts.
Here's how to claim your shiny Zeraora:
- Deposit a Pokémon from Pokémon HOME into Pokémon Sword or Shield.
- Alternatively, you can move a Pokémon from Pokémon HOME into Sword or Shield (you can do either of these and do not need to do both.
- Open Pokémon HOME on your smart phone.
Tap the menu on the bottom with three lines (there should be a red exclamation mark telling you something is there).
- Tap Mystery Gifts (there should be a red exclamation mark telling you something is there).
- Tap Gift Box at the bottom (there should be a red exclamation mark telling you something is there).
- Tap Victory over Zeraora 1.
- Tap Claim.
That's it! You now have a shiny Zeraora you can transfer into Pokémon Sword or Shield. It has a Hasty nature, the Volt Absorb ability, and the moves Plasma Fists, Close Combat, Blaze Kick, and Outrage. People who participated in the Max Raid battles will recognize this moveset on Zeraora. It's also level 100, so you don't need to train it up. The one I received has 5 perfect IVs, though I can't confirm if that's standard at this point.
Here's how you can get a lot of Armorite Ore in Pokémon Sword and Shield
In addition to receiving a shiny Zeraora, we all also can receive eight Armorite Ore. That's not a ton of Armorite Ore if we're being honest but is enough for one dig with the Digging Pa or a Move Tutor move at the Master Dojo on the Isle of Armor. To receive the Armorite Ore, repeat the steps above to get a Mystery Gift in Pokémon HOME on your phone. Rather than opening Victory over Zeraora 1, select Victory over Zeraora 2. Instead of claiming the gift there, you'll see a code you can use in Pokémon Sword or Shield. Here's how to use the code:
- Press X in Pokémon Sword or Shield to open the menu.
- Select Mystery Gift.
- Select Get Mystery Gift.
- Select Get with Code/Password.
- Enter the code you see on Pokémon HOME on your phone.
- Press OK.
You now have some more Armorite Ore.
A new adventure
Pokémon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor expansion
More Pokémon to play with
The Isle of Armor adds a new area to Pokémon Sword and Shield, a new Pokédex, and brings back many of your favorite Pokémon. It's an excellent way to extend your Pokémon adventure.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
2020 iPhone 12 shipment estimates slashed by half, says DigiTimes
Apple suppliers are braced for weak iPhone 12 shipments in 2020 as estimates are cut by 50%.
This video claims to show dummy models of all three iPhone 12 screen sizes
We're edging closer to the arrival of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with this video claiming to show dummy units of all three likely screen sizes.
$400 Mac Pro wheels are ridiculous but this $400 Mac Pro saddle is insanity
OK, there are some things that just don't need to exist. When it comes to the Mac Pro it turns out there are a few of them, not least this leather saddle....thing.
Your gaming fandom can be captured in a Nintendo Switch controller
Wanna wrap your sweaty mitts around a controller with some real personality? Check out these Switch controllers!