The Apple TV is the best way to experience the latest movies, shows, and games on the big screen, but did you know that it's also excellent for karaoke? That's right, Apple's set-top box includes a slick song lyrics feature in the built-in Music app. The words on the screen aren't highlighted, so this isn't exactly like karaoke lyrics, but it's close — and free if you already have an Apple Music subscription. Here's how to get the party started with karaoke on Apple TV.

How to activate song lyrics on Apple TV

If your Apple TV is running tvOS 13 or later, you'll see lyrics every time a song or album plays using the Music app for Apple TV. However, the Apple TV screensaver will cover the lyrics unless you make a simple change. Here's how!

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click General. Click Screensaver. Click Show During Music and Podcasts to toggle it to No.

The Apple TV screensaver will not show during music and podcasts with this setting. Therefore, you'll see song lyrics when using the Music app.

How to turn off song lyrics on Apple TV

Just like activating lyrics, Apple makes it incredibly easy to turn them off at any time.

With any song playing on Apple TV, hit the Back button on your Siri Remote. Scroll up, then click on the Lyrics icon at the top right of the screen to turn the lyrics off.

If you ever want to see song lyrics again, just repeat the same steps to turn them back on.

How to find lines in song lyrics on Apple TV

While music is playing on your Apple TV, you can skip around to different locations in the lyrics.

With song lyrics playing on Apple TV, use the Siri Remote to move up and down to find a location. Click the Play icon above the lyrics location you want.

Get the party started with karaoke on Apple TV

Thanks to the Music app on Apple TV, you can now host a karaoke night anytime with just a few clicks of the Siri Remote. While the Apple TV doesn't highlight every word, tvOS transitions from line to line automatically on the big screen so you can sing right along with your favorite artists. And, if you ever decide to move to a more traditional karaoke experience, you can always download a third-party app right from the comforts of your couch.