Apple's making it easier to karaoke at home. The upcoming tvOS 13 software update for Apple TV includes a song lyrics feature in the built-in Music app. The words on the screen aren't highlighted, so this isn't 100 percent like karaoke lyrics. But it's close. Add a few pieces of hardware, and you're guaranteed to have a great night of fun anytime your friends and family visit.
Products used in this guide
- Our top Apple TV speaker: Sonos Beam ($399 at Amazon)
- Add some color: BONAOK Karaoke Microphone ($32 at Amazon)
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
How to activate song lyrics on Apple TV
In tvOS 13 by default, you'll see lyrics every time a song or album plays using the Music app for Apple TV. However, the Apple TV screensaver will cover the lyrics unless you make a simple change.
- Click on the Settings app on the Apple TV Home screen.
-
Choose General from the menu.
- Select Screensaver.
-
Toggle Show During Music and Podcasts to OFF.
With this setting, the Apple TV screensaver will not play during music and podcasts. Therefore, you'll see song lyrics whenever you're using the Music app.
How to turn off song lyrics on Apple TV
You can elect not to see song lyrics on Apple TV. To do so:
- With any song playing on Apple TV, hit the pause button on your Siri Remote.
-
Scroll up, then click on the Lyrics icon at the top right of the screen to turn lyrics off.
Repeat the same steps to turn lyrics back on.
How to find lines in song lyrics on Apple TV
During music play on Apple TV, you can move to different locations in the lyrics.
- With song lyrics playing on Apple TV, use the Siri Remote glass surface to move up and down to find a location.
-
Tap the Play icon above the lyrics location you want.
You can now start singing at the new location in the song!
Our top equipment picks
To take karaoke night to a fun, new level, be sure to get a well-received soundbar and wireless microphone.
Sleek and stylish
Sonos Beam
Hard not to love
You can't go wrong with this highly-rated soundbar from Sonos. Though compact, it offers a rich, high-quality sound that fills the entire room.
Our favorite speaker for Apple TV comes from one of the top audio companies in the world. Use the Sonos Beam when watching your favorite movies or TV shows -- and when singing along with your favorite song, of course.
Easy to use
BONAOK Karaoke Microphone
More than meets the eye
Available in five colors, this 4-in-1 karaoke microphone can also serve as a Bluetooth speaker and recorder. Additionally, it includes 48 colorful LED lights that move along with the rhythm.
Whether you choose space gray, rose gold, or another color, the BONAOK wireless microphone offers hours of fun before needing a battery charge. Besides Apple TV, you can also connect the microphone to your iPhone or iPad for mobile fun.
Additional equipment
If you've been eyeing the Sonos Beam, but have a smaller budget to work with, consider one of these less expensive soundbars.
TaoTronics Soundbar ($90 at Amazon)
You can use this low-priced soundbar wired or wirelessly. Control it with the in-unit buttons or included remote.
VIZIO Channel Soundbar ($130 at Amazon)
This VIZIO soundbar has the added benefit of shipping with a Bluetooth subwoofer. It offers crystal clear sound with little harmonic distortion.
Yamaha Soundbar ($200 at Amazon)
Bluetooth streaming offers easy switching between two devices with this soundbar from Yamaha. The speaker Includes simple setup with HDMI, optical, or aux connection.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.