Apple's making it easier to karaoke at home. The upcoming tvOS 13 software update for Apple TV includes a song lyrics feature in the built-in Music app. The words on the screen aren't highlighted, so this isn't 100 percent like karaoke lyrics. But it's close. Add a few pieces of hardware, and you're guaranteed to have a great night of fun anytime your friends and family visit.

How to activate song lyrics on Apple TV

In tvOS 13 by default, you'll see lyrics every time a song or album plays using the Music app for Apple TV. However, the Apple TV screensaver will cover the lyrics unless you make a simple change.

Click on the Settings app on the Apple TV Home screen. Choose General from the menu. Select Screensaver. Toggle Show During Music and Podcasts to OFF.

With this setting, the Apple TV screensaver will not play during music and podcasts. Therefore, you'll see song lyrics whenever you're using the Music app.

How to turn off song lyrics on Apple TV

You can elect not to see song lyrics on Apple TV. To do so:

With any song playing on Apple TV, hit the pause button on your Siri Remote. Scroll up, then click on the Lyrics icon at the top right of the screen to turn lyrics off.

Repeat the same steps to turn lyrics back on.

How to find lines in song lyrics on Apple TV

During music play on Apple TV, you can move to different locations in the lyrics.

With song lyrics playing on Apple TV, use the Siri Remote glass surface to move up and down to find a location. Tap the Play icon above the lyrics location you want.

You can now start singing at the new location in the song!

