Whether by a plane, train, or automobile, traveling over the holidays can fast become a frustrating experience, especially if you have kids. To make the trip less stressful for everyone involved consider these tips. Magic bag

Source: Pixabay

Source: iMore

Older kids, especially those with mobile devices, will probably want to listen to music or stream video content during the trip. Make sure they have a solid pair of headphones or earbuds for this purpose. If these are wireless, check the battery life before leaving home. Better yet, get truly wireless earphones that come with a rechargeable case. You don't have to buy expensive AirPods as there are other solutions that won't break the bank. Whatever you do, make sure there are enough headphones for everyone. Otherwise, let the complaining begin! About those gadgets

Source: Ara Wagoner / iMore

It shouldn't come as a surprise that iPhones and iPads make great travel buddies for kids. While every kid on the planet would appreciate a brand new device ahead of a trip, you can also loan them your device to use during your journey. Regardless, make the device is stocked with awesome games and streaming apps. Cover both points by getting a subscription to Apple Arcade and Disney Plus. You'll be happy you did! You should also pack battery packs to charge your devices on the go. Otherwise, your iPhone will fast become a very expensive paperweight. Old fashioned games

Source: Amazon

If you plan on avoiding gadget use on your trip, consider buying a few travel games for your journey. These are available for various age groups and cover different themes. Travel games are inexpensive yet made for wear-and-tear. For those of a certain age, playing board games was an important part of growing up. The activity isn't as popular with today's youth. With that in mind, use this time to introduce your favorite games to your kids by packing some travel versions of the classics. These could include Pop-O-Matic Trouble, Yahtzee to Go, travel Scrabble, and more. Are you looking for more? Check out Amazon's large selection of travel-based games. Stock the snacks