While you might not even use your iPhone as a phone, did you know that you can use your watch as a phone? If you've got an Apple Watch, you can do just that, placing and answering calls right from your wrist.

Use this guide to get started with calls on your Apple Watch.

How to make a phone call with Siri on the Apple Watch

The quickest way to start a phone call from your Apple Watch is to call out to Siri.

Say Hey Siri or press and hold the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to activate Siri. Tell Siri who you want to call (For example: "Call Joe.") Tap the number you want to call, if there's more than one option.

How to make a phone call from the Phone app on the Apple Watch

Of course, you can also use the built-in Phone app to scroll through your Favorites, Recents, or even your whole contact list.

Open the Phone app from the Home screen of your Apple Watch. Choose from Favorites, Recents, Contacts, or Keypad. Tap on the name or number of the contact you want to call, or dial a number manually if you're using the keypad Tap the green phone button to place your call if you're using the keypad.

How to answer a phone call on the Apple Watch

When a call comes in, you can leave your phone in your pocket and answer it with a single tap.

Raise your wrist or tap your screen to view your incoming call. Tap the green answer button. Tap the mute button if you need to mute a call. Turn the Digital Crown to change the volume of the call. Tap the red disconnect button when your call is over.

How to send an away message instead of answering a call with watchOS 6

Just like you can on iPhone, you can use your Apple Watch to send a pre-made text message to a caller if you're unable to speak with them at the moment

Tap the ... button when a call comes in. Tap one of the pre-made messages if you can't talk with the person right away.

