Best answer: There will be 24 races in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, as well as additional race options in the Custom Race mode.

How many races are there?

While it's a novel concept, it seems like Mario Kart Live has longer legs than anticipated. According to Nintendo, Mario Kart Live will feature 24 tracks, as well as a Custom Race mode that allows players to build their very own custom track.

During Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, they revealed Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit . Now, while it's not a successor to the excellent Mario Kart 8: Deluxe , it is an incredibly interesting (and very Nintendo) experiment, combining the Nintendo Switch, a real RC car, and augmented reality to create a unique Mario Kart experience.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will have 24 Grand Prix races available. Nintendo has revealed a handful of tracks, including Rainbow Road, Ember Island, Boo Fortress, and Cheep Cheep Reef. You can also determine how fast your real-world kart moves by selecting its engine class: 50cc, 100cc,150cc, 200cc, and even Mirror Mode return.

Once you've experienced all 24 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit races, you can dip your tires into the Custom Race mode. This mode allows you to build your own track, as well as customize it to your heart's content.

Edit the race theme, the music, the enemies that appear, and more. Use a combination of real-world and augmented reality obstacles to create a unique and challenging track. Race against your friends or Bowser Jr. and the Koopalings on your very own race track!

Take a Lap

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a uniquely Nintendo experiment, and shares DNA with the Nintendo Labo as well as Mario Kart 8. While it's by no means a successor to Mario Kart, all of the sights and sounds you expect from a Mario Kart game are here. There's no doubt it'll make an excellent holiday gift. We'll learn more about the game when it officially releases on October 16, 2020.