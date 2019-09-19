Keeping your Apple TV up to date is the best way to make sure you have the latest features, latest security, and to ensure that it's running as smoothly as possible. Before diving right into updating, here's how to prepare your device to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Clean up before you back up

You can't back up an Apple TV in the traditional sense, but you can make sure your movies, apps, and TV shows are synced across your devices. So before you go ahead with backing up your Apple TV's content, clean it up.

Get rid of unwanted apps and clean up your Home screen a bit before updating. While you're at it, check out your movie and TV show library; if there's stuff in there you no longer have a need for, get rid of it too. That way, after you update, you won't be syncing over anything extraneous.

Back it up

Like I said, you can't back up your Apple TV in the traditional sense. You can, however sync content via Home Sharing and iCloud, which helps secure all of your apps, music, movies, TV shows, and photos.

How to back up your Apple TV