We all know the importance of backing up our devices so that, if something terrible happens and we have to restore it, the process can be less daunting. Unfortunately, Apple still hasn't made a way for us to back up Apple TV devices in the traditional sense.

However, just because you can't fully back up (and restore) your Apple TV doesn't mean you can't sync and save important data. Thanks to iCloud and Home Sharing, your apps, music, movies, TV shows, and photos are easy to access on Apple TV, making it easy to get your new device set up exactly like your previous one for the best Apple TV experience. Here's how you can back up your Apple TV. How to sync your music, movies, and apps on Apple TV

When you sign into iTunes and the App Store on Apple TV, all of your purchased movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts are automatically displayed for you to install, download, or stream. Your content will be listed under the Library or Purchased section of each app, so you can easily find and access it. If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can take advantage of unlimited streaming audio on Apple TV too by logging into the Music app. When it comes to apps, it's similarly straightforward to find previously downloaded apps and games and install them on your new Apple TV. However, you will likely need to log into each individual app again with your account credentials and if you've been playing a game that doesn't support cloud syncing, you might lose all of your progress. Follow the below steps to log in with your Apple ID in the Settings app on your Apple TV. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click Users and Accounts. Click Add New User… Click Add User to This Apple TV. Click Enter New… Enter your Apple ID email address and password as instructed. Click Sign In. You can also add multiple users to your Apple TV so everyone in your household with an Apple ID can see their content on the big screen. Home screen syncing across multiple Apple TVs

Adding the latest Apple TV 4K to your home and want to save yourself the hassle of downloading your apps one-by-one? Make sure you turn on One Home Screen on your existing Apple TV and tvOS will do this for you. One Home Screen is a feature first introduced back in tvOS 11 that syncs your tvOS app layouts across any Apple TV that's signed in to your iCloud account. It makes sure that all of the apps and games that you love from your existing Apple TV are downloaded and arranged correctly on your new one. How to share your computer's content on Apple TV