It's PvP time. That's right, Pokemon GO Trainer Battles are here. That means you can put together a team of your very best Pokémon and battle in person with Good or Great friends, online with Ultra or Best Friends, and any time with the Team Leaders. You can earn reward items from up to three Trainer Battles and one Team Leader battle a day, but you can battle for fun as much as you want.

How to start a trainer battle with anyone

You can start a Trainer battle with anyone in Pokémon GO using the Nearby interface right from the main screen.

Tap on Nearby Tap on the Battle tab if you're not on it already. Hold your phone out so the trainer you want to battle can scan your QR code. Choose your League and Battle Team.

If you're not friends already, you'll be offered the chance to become friends after the battle.





How to start a trainer battle locally with a Good or Great Friend

With Good or Great Friends, you have to battle locally. In other words, you have to be in the same physical place and see each other IRL to begin.

There are two ways to do it. If you're on the main screen.

Tap on Nearby Tap on the Battle tab if you're not on it already. Hold your phone out so the trainer you want to battle can scan your QR code. Pick your League and Battle Team.

If you're in your Friends List:

Scroll down to the Ultra or Great Friend you want to challenge. Tap the Battle. Hold your phone out so the trainer you want to battle can scan your QR code. Pick your your League and Battle Team.

Then, it's on!

How to start a trainer battle remotely

With Ultra and Best Friends, you can battle from anywhere, at any time, right over the internet.

The fastest way is right from the Friends List.

Tap on your Trainer Profile pic, button right. Swipe over to the Friends List. Scroll down to the Ultra or Great Friend you want to challenge. Tap the Battle. Pick your Battle Team.

As soon as your friend accepts, battle away!





How to start a trainer battle with Team Leaders

If you don't have any friends around to battle with, or you just want another class of challenge, you can also battle a Team Leader. Any Team Leader — Blanche, Candella, and Spark — regardless of your team affiliation.

Tap on Nearby Tap on the Battle tab if you're not on it already. Tap on Blanche, Candela, or Spark. your League and Battle Team.

The Team Leader will accept your challenge and then the battle is on!





How to quit a trainer battle

If for any reason, at any time, you want to quit out of a Trainer Battle, you can.

Tap the Exit button at the top left (looks like an arrow leaving a door). Tap to confirm.

You won't get any rewards but your Pokémon will live to fight another day!

Any Trainer Battle questions?

If you have any Trainer Battle questions or any questions about Pokémon GO, drop them in the comments below!