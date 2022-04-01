If you live in a house with multiple Apple TVs, you know that it can be a pain to ensure you have access to the right content in each room. Fortunately, manually managing which apps are available is a laborious task that you can completely skip thanks to One Home Screen.
Built into tvOS, One Home Screen allows you to keep all your Apple TV Home screens in sync automatically by simply signing into iCloud on each device. Any changes you make on any Apple TV will automatically occur on your others, too. Here's how to set it up.
How to enable One Home Screen on Apple TV
One Home Screen is found in the accounts section of your Settings on Apple TV.
- Launch Settings on Apple TV.
Click on Users and Accounts.
- Click on your name under Default User.
Click on One Home Screen to turn it on.
How to disable One Home Screen on Apple TV
If you don't want to sync the apps and games on your Home screen across all of your Apple TV devices, you can disable the feature in much the same way as enabling it.
- Launch Settings on Apple TV.
Click on Users and Accounts.
- Click on your name under Default User.
Click on One Home Screen to turn it off.
Your content everywhere
One Home Screen is a super-neat tvOS feature that allows for the best Apple TV experience no matter which room of the house you are in.
It automatically keeps Home screens consistent across your Apple TV devices so you don't have to. You can simply get to streaming your favorite Apple TV+ shows or trying out a new Apple Arcade game.
Updated March 2022: Updated for tvOS 15.
'CODA' Oscar win drives 300% increase in viewings
Apple TV+'s Oscar win for 'CODA' has seen viewings of 'CODA' increase by 300% in the last week and 25% new viewers.
Report: Apple takes 26% of 2021 smartphone AP revenue
New insight from Strategy Analytics claims that Apple increased its market share to take home 26% of global smartphone application processor revenue in 2021.
Review: Improve your music, gaming, or partying with this excellent speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker like the EasySMX VKF2PRO can improve your music, gaming, and movie experiences. These can even connect together for party stereo.
Have an Apple TV? You need a great TV to pair with it
The key to getting a great TV for your Apple TV is by getting a fantastic TV all around! Whether you have a big budget, small budget, lots of space, or no space, there's a perfect TV just waiting to be hooked up to your Apple TV.