These days, everyone takes screenshots — EVERYONE. You definitely can't go on social networks and not see a screenshot at some point. But how do you take your own, especially on the iPad Pro with no Home button? Don't worry; even though there's no Home button on your iPad Pro, it's still super easy to take a screenshot, and you can even edit them before posting them all over your social feeds. Here's how to screenshot on iPad Pro. And while you're at it, make sure you get one of the best keyboard cases for the iPad Pro to boost your productivity even further!

How to screenshot on an iPad Pro with Face ID

Navigate to the screen you want to capture. Set up the view exactly the way you want it for the shot. Press the Sleep/Wake button on the top of the iPad Pro and the Volume up button on the right side of the iPad Pro at the same time.

Once you do those steps on how to screenshot an iPad Pro, the screen flashes white, and if your iPad's sound is enabled, you should hear the camera shutter clicking sound. Your screenshot appears briefly in the lower-left corner of the screen. From there, you can tap on it to use Instant Markup to edit the screenshot before sharing or saving it to your Camera Roll.

How to use Instant Markup for screenshots

After you take a screenshot on an iPad Pro using the steps above, you can tap on the thumbnail in the lower-left corner of the screen to access Instant Markup. If you miss that brief five-second window, no worries — Instant Markup tools are also available in the Photos app editing tools.

With Instant Market, you get several different tools that let you quickly edit a screenshot before you save or share it with others. The tools involve cropping, highlighting, and pens to mark up the image. Other hidden tools include adding a signature, magnifier, shapes, and more.

How to view and further edit screenshots

When you figure out how to screenshot on iPad Pro, the images get saved automatically to your device's Photo Library (unless you delete them immediately after using Instant Markup). This allows you to access and use Instant Markup tools, as well as standard photo editing tools later if need be.

Open the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Albums. Tap Screenshots. Select a screenshot to view or share. Tap Edit in the upper-right corner to edit it.

You can also tap the camera icon or use the edit menu in apps like Messages or Mail to insert your screenshot into texts, email, and more.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about how to screenshot on iPad Pro with Face ID? Drop them in the comments below, and we'll do our best to answer them.