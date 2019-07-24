How to use Find My Friends on Apple Watch

Find My Friends lets you view the location of friends and family who have chosen to share their location with you, as well as share your own location with a chosen selection of friends and family. This is a great tool that's especially useful if you're meeting up with people for a night out or if you just want to keep track of where your children are.

On the Apple Watch, Find My Friends proves particularly useful because it lets you keep your iPhone in your pocket. Just open the app right on your wrist to view your contacts' locations.

Here's how you set up and use Find My Friends on Apple Watch.

How to add a friend to Find My Friends on Apple Watch

For this first party, you'll actually need to add a friend through your iPhone, at least if you're using iOS 12 and watchOS 5.

Open Find My Friends on your iPhone. Tap Add. Select a contact to add as a friend. Tap Send. Tap the amount of time you'd like to share your location with that contact. You can choose an hour, until the end of that day, or indefinitely.

How to add a friend to Find My Friends on Apple Watch in watchOS 6

In watchOS 6, you can add friends directly to the Find My Friends app on Apple Watch, befitting the system's move toward greater independence from the iPhone.

Open Find My Friends from your Apple Watch app grid or list. Tap Share My Location. Add your contact either by dictating their name, finding them on your contacts list, or entering their phone number. Tap on the phone number or email address of the contact with whom you're sharing your location. Tap the amount of time you'd like to share your location with that contact. You can choose an hour, until the end of that day, or indefinitely.

How to get notifications about a friend's location

Open Find My Friends on your Apple Watch. Tap on the friend for whom you want notifications. Scroll down and tap Notify Me. Tap the switch next to Notify Me to turn it to the green 'on' position so you can receive notifications.

How to send notifications about your location

Open Find My Friends on your Apple Watch. Tap on the friend to whom you want to send notifications. Scroll down and tap Notify [friend's name]. Tap the switch next to Notify [friend's name] to turn it to the green 'on' position so you can receive notifications.

Questions?

If you have any questions about using Find My Friends on your Apple Watch, let us know in the comments.