Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS , iPadOS , watchOS , tvOS , and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas . While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

Here's how to use Portrait Mode in FaceTime on your iPhone and iPad.

One of the new features in iOS 15 is the ability to use Portrait Mode in FaceTime calls and other video call apps that you may use, such as Skype or Google Meet. This means you'll be able to blur out the background behind you while you're video chatting with your friends and family, so they don't have to see your messy or distracting room.

What devices can use Portrait Mode in FaceTime?

Before you try to use Portrait Mode to blur the background in your FaceTime calls, you need to know that the feature is only available on certain device models. Right now, the Portrait Mode in FaceTime feature is only available on iPhones and iPads with at least an A12 Bionic chip or better.

Here are all of the best iPhone and iPad models that can use Portrait Mode in FaceTime:

Now, without further ado, here's how to use Portrait Mode in FaceTime on iPhone and iPad.

How to activate Portrait Mode in a FaceTime call

Launch FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Make a FaceTime call with any of your contacts. Tap on your video view in the bottom right corner. This will expand your video view and show you all available options. Tap the Portrait Mode button in the upper left corner.

That's all there is to it regarding how to use Portrait Mode in FaceTime on iPhone and iPad. With Portrait Mode enabled in a FaceTime call, everything behind you is blurred, so others don't need to see your messy room, photos on the wall, and other decor if you don't want them to.

How to use Control Center to toggle Portrait Mode in FaceTime

Another way to access the Portrait Mode toggle is to use Control Center.

Launch FaceTime on your iPhone or iPad. Make a FaceTime call with any of your contacts. Bring up the Control Center. On a device with Face ID or no Home button , swipe down from the upper right corner of the screen.

or , from the of the screen. On a device with Touch ID with a Home button, swipe up from the bottom center of the screen. In the upper left of Control Center, you'll see a Video Effects tile. Tap or long-press on the Video Effects tile to expand it. Tap the toggle for Portrait Mode to ON.

Portrait Mode will work with any video calling app

If you don't normally use FaceTime, don't worry. In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the Portrait Mode feature is not limited to just FaceTime. You'll be able to use this in other apps like Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, WhatsApp, and more. You may need to use the Control Center method to toggle Portrait Mode if the app does not have a button to activate it during a call.

Questions?

As you can see, it's pretty easy to use Portrait Mode in FaceTime on iPhone and iPad. If you have more questions about how to use this feature, let us know in the comments.