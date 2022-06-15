One of the hottest new features on macOS 13 Ventura is Stage Manager. The multitasking feature, which will also be available on iPadOS 16, has been designed to organize the windows on your desktop better. The feature launches later this year with the rest of the macOS 13 Ventura update. Here's more about Stage Manager and how to use it.

No matter how large the display, there's never enough room to keep track of open apps and windows on a Mac. With Stage Manager on macOS 13 Ventura, open windows are now shown on the left side of the screen as tiny screenshots, while the current window is prominently displayed in the center.

Do you need to work with two or more current windows simultaneously? Then, you can group them using Stage Manager with ease.

Using Stage Manager

In macOS 13 Ventura, Stage Manager is turned on by default. You can adjust a few of its settings, however. On supported macOS 13 Ventura machines:

Choose Control Center from the menu bar at the top right. Click Stage Manager. Toggle Stage Manager on/off, depending on your preference. By default, open apps are shown on the left side of the display. You can change this so that the apps are hidden. The choices are:

Show Recent Apps : This will show the recently used apps on the left side.

: This will show the recently used apps on the left side. Hide Recent Apps: The active apps are hidden until you move the mouse control to the left side.

Supported Macs

Any Mac capable of using macOS 13 Ventura will be able to use Stage Manager, including all the best Macs. This isn't the case on iOS 16-supported iPads.

Still in beta

We'll continue to update this post as we get closer to the official launch of macOS 13 Ventura this fall. As of now, the software remains in beta that's limited to developers. If there are changes made to Stage Manager before its launch, they will be reflected in this post. If you missed the announcement of Stage Manager at WWDC22 you may want to read up on some other things you may have missed regarding macOS Ventura.