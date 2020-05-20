For people with motor skill impairments, Touch Accommodations is a useful and convenient accessibility feature that helps make using a touchscreen much more comfortable and much less frustrating.

Here's how to set things up to work for you.

How to enable Touch Accommodations

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Choose Touch under Physical and Motor. Tap Touch Accommodations. Toggle on Touch Accommodations.

How to enable and change Hold Duration

If you have tremors or tics that might cause you to tap your iPhone or iPads screen repeatedly, you can enable a Hold Duration so that you must hold an on-screen button for a certain length of time before it is activated.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Choose Touch under Physical and Motor. Tap Touch Accommodations. Toggle on Hold Duration. Confirm your selection. Tap the plus or minus button to increase or decrease the Hold Duration.

How to enable and change the duration for Ignore Repeat

Ignore Repeat works similarly to Hold Duration in that you can set a duration during which multiple taps will be recognized as only one tap. This is particularly useful if you're trying to enable settings or type a text or email.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Choose Touch under Physical and Motor. Tap Touch Accommodations. Toggle on Ignore Repeat. Confirm your selection. Tap the plus or minus button to increase or decrease the Ignore Repeat setting.

How to enable Tap Assistance

Enabling Tap Assistance will allow any single finger gesture to perform a tap.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Choose Touch under Physical and Motor. Tap Touch Accommodations. Choose Use Initial Touch Location or Use Final Touch Location under Tap Assistance.

