What you need to know
- "The Afterparty" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new series will play out over eight episodes.
"The Afterparty," the murder-mystery who-dun-it, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which "centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion," will reveal the truth over the course of eight episodes. Each episode will retell the story through the eyes of a different suspect.
"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist") and John Early ("Search Party").
Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
One killer night told through 8 different perspectives. Get ready for the genre-bending event of 2022. A new comedy series coming January 28 on Apple TV+.
How to watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Afterparty" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
