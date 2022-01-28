"The Afterparty," the murder-mystery who-dun-it, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series, which "centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion," will reveal the truth over the course of eight episodes. Each episode will retell the story through the eyes of a different suspect.

"The Afterparty" features a stellar ensemble cast including Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip," "Like a Boss"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Veep"), Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "Downhill"), Ben Schwartz ("Space Force," "House of Lies"), Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Neighbors"), Ilana Glazer ("Broad City"), Jamie Demetriou ("Fleabag," "Stath Lets Flats"), Dave Franco ("The Rental," "The Disaster Artist") and John Early ("Search Party"). Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check it out below: