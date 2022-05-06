What you need to know
- "The Big Conn" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series tells the story of the largest social security fraud ever committed against the U.S. government.
As Apple announced in its original press release, the series tells the story of "Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history." In addition to the series premiere, Apple is also releasing a companion podcast.
Apple TV+ today announced "The Big Conn," a new four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history. All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will explore Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. "The Big Conn" series and podcast will make their global debut May 6 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively.
Created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, "The Big Conn" is produced by FunMeter (McMillion$), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Co-executive produced by Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Big Conn" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
