"The Big Conn" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

As Apple announced in its original press release, the series tells the story of "Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history." In addition to the series premiere, Apple is also releasing a companion podcast.

Apple TV+ today announced "The Big Conn," a new four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history. All four parts of the series will premiere alongside an Apple TV+ Original companion podcast that will explore Conn's con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. "The Big Conn" series and podcast will make their global debut May 6 on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively. Created by Emmy Award-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, "The Big Conn" is produced by FunMeter (McMillion$), with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Co-executive produced by Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence.

