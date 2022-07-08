What you need to know
- "Black Bird" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new limited drama series stars Taron Egerton.
The first two episodes of the series are streaming now.
Taron Egerton stars in this new psychological thriller series.
"Black Bird" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which tells the story of a prisoner who tries to uncover a serial killer, stars an ensemble cast including Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta.
Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman's son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The first two episodes of "Black Bird" are streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ just owned the Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations
Apple TV+ has picked up no fewer than 53 Hollywood Critics Association Awards nominations with Ted Lasso and Severance basically making them their own. 53 nominations is a new record, with Central Park, Dickinson, and Prehistoric Planet among some of the other nominees.
Android users could get ads on Lock Screens as if they don't suffer enough
Android phone users could be faced with ads on their Lock Screens soon enough, with one company already working with wireless carriers with plans to launch on a number of devices starting next month.
Apple Car is a non-starter for 28% of Americans, survey says
More than a quarter of Americans say that they won't buy an electric car, according to a new survey. That's bad news for Apple as news continues to swirl that it intends to launch its own electric vehicle (EV) at some point in the future.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.