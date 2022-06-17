"Cha Cha Real Smooth" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The film, which tells the story of "unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty," won an Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

Following its acclaimed, Audience Award-winning debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, "Cha Cha Real Smooth" will host a screening at SXSW on Friday, March 18 followed by a conversation with the cast and filmmakers.