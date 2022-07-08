"Duck & Goose" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, "Duck & Goose" is a preschool series that celebrates the unique camaraderie of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other's differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small.

"Duck & Goose" is directed by Brian Muelhaupt ("Sesame Street") with Jane Startz ("Ella Enchanted"), Douglas Wood ("Bob the Builder," "Little Einsteins"), Chris Prynoski ("Harriet the Spy"), Shannon Prynoski ("Harriet the Spy"), Ben Kalina ("Harriet the Spy"), Antonio Canobbio ("Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs") and Hills executive producing. Peabody Award winner Wood also serves as showrunner. Cathy Davidson, Ph.D., founding director of the Futures Initiative and a distinguished professor in the Ph.D. program in English at the Graduate Center, CUNY, and Christina Katopodis, Ph.D., executive director and postdoctoral associate at Transformative Learning in the Humanities, serve as the transformative learning experts on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.