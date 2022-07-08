What you need to know
- "Duck & Goose" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new preschool series is inspired by Tad Hills' New York Times bestselling books.
The new preschool series, inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, follows the story of Duck and Goose, "two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak."
Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, "Duck & Goose" is a preschool series that celebrates the unique camaraderie of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other's differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small.
"Duck & Goose" is directed by Brian Muelhaupt ("Sesame Street") with Jane Startz ("Ella Enchanted"), Douglas Wood ("Bob the Builder," "Little Einsteins"), Chris Prynoski ("Harriet the Spy"), Shannon Prynoski ("Harriet the Spy"), Ben Kalina ("Harriet the Spy"), Antonio Canobbio ("Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs") and Hills executive producing. Peabody Award winner Wood also serves as showrunner. Cathy Davidson, Ph.D., founding director of the Futures Initiative and a distinguished professor in the Ph.D. program in English at the Graduate Center, CUNY, and Christina Katopodis, Ph.D., executive director and postdoctoral associate at Transformative Learning in the Humanities, serve as the transformative learning experts on the series through Apple TV+'s changemakers initiative.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Duck & Goose" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
