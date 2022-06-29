How to watch Lil Durk on Apple Music Live

What you need to know
- Lil Durk is live-streaming his concert on Apple Music Live.
- The concert is being held by the artist later today in Los Angeles, California.
- The live stream will kick off at 10:00 PM EST.
Move over, Harry Styles - the next Apple Music Live concert is here.
Today, Lil Durk, who is currently in the middle of his "7220 Deluxe Tour," will hold a live concert in Los Angeles, California. In addition to holding a live audience, the concert will be live-streamed to Apple Music. Durk, who recently released his latest album "7220," will perform a number of songs from the new album.
No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it's on the stage where they really get to show their work...On June 29, watch beloved Chicago MC Lil Durk perform songs from throughout his career, including his 2022 release 7220.
The artist and Apple Music announced the live event earlier this week in the Apple Music app and on Twitter:
How to watch
According to Apple Music, the livestream for the concert will kick off at 10:00 PM EST. The concert will be live-streamed directly to the Apple Music apps on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV apps.
In order to watch the concert, you'll need to have a subscription to Apple Music. The music streaming service is available for $5.99 per month for students and $9.99 for everyone else. It is also available for $14.99 per month for families and also as part of every tier of the Apple One subscription bundles.
