The new documentary series, which features a number of the world's top surfers, follows all of their stories as they compete for the championship. Some of the surfers featured in the series include Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb.

"Make or Break" offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport. The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL. Executive producers are Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees ("Exit Through the Gift Shop," "Amy"), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin ("Formula 1: Drive to Survive"), and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb.

