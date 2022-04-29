What you need to know
- "Make or Break" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new surfing documentary series follows the stories of a group of professional surfers.
"Make or Break" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new documentary series, which features a number of the world's top surfers, follows all of their stories as they compete for the championship. Some of the surfers featured in the series include Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb.
"Make or Break" offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men's and Women's WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.
The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL. Executive producers are Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees ("Exit Through the Gift Shop," "Amy"), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin ("Formula 1: Drive to Survive"), and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Make or Break" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Catalyst Black brings engaging team modes to iPhone and iPad this May
Catalyst Black is an upcoming action shooter on mobile that incorporates fantasy and sci-fi elements. A range of modes and customization options make it a fun team-oriented experience with plenty of variety.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
These are the 10 best Kirby games of all time
Kirby has been around for over 30 years now and he's been in over 30 video games as well. After analyzing his adventures, we've determined which ones are the best of the best.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.