What you need to know
- "The Problem with Jon Stewart" has returned on Apple TV+.
- New episodes of the single-issue series will now premiere weekly.
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" is streaming again on Apple TV+.
The single-issue series is back with new episodes and adopts a new weekly format. According to Apple's press release, the new episodes will focus on issues like "the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media versus sensationalism." Past episodes are also available to stream if you haven't seen them yet.
Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the Apple Original series. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. Previous episodes address veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, the American economy and America's gun crisis.
In upcoming episodes, Stewart and his team will discuss navigating the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media versus sensationalism.
The weekly companion podcast expands the conversation from each series episode, featuring staff writers from across the show who have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.
"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.
If you haven't seen the series yet you can check out a teaser below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"The Problem with Jon Stewart" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
