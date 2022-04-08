When you arrive at tv.apple.com, you can scroll down to find the Friday Night Baseball section, which will include listings for each live game.

You can watch the Mets at Nationals on Apple TV+ by following this link:

Mets lead the series 1-0 after taking home the season opener 5 - 1, thanks in part to a superb outing for Mets pitcher Tylor Megill, who threw for five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out six. Tonight should also see the debut of Max Sherzer against his former team.

It's opening weekend in Major League Baseball, and the first Friday Night Baseball game on Apple TV+ is here. You can catch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals live and absolutely free on Apple TV+ at 7 pm ET. Here's how to tune in.

When you're there, you can simply tap or click on the game's icon to start your viewing. If you're in the app on any compatible device, simply launch the TV+ app and select the game in order to watch it. You may need to swipe left in the Apple TV+ app to see Friday Night Baseball. The game will only be livestreamed, meaning pause, fast-forward, and other playback controls will not be available.

You can also access Apple TV+ games from the MLB.TV app, which will redirect you to the Apple TV app if the game is available where you live.

What time is New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on Apple TV+?

The New York Mets at Washington Nationals is scheduled for 7 pm ET on Friday, April 8, with first pitch at 7:05 pm ET.

Who is calling the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game on Apple TV+?

Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Chris Young (analyst), Hannah Keyser (analyst), and Brooke Fletcher (reporter) will call the game. The live pre- and postgame show will be hosted by Lauren Gardner.

Do I have to pay for Apple TV+ to watch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals?

Tonight's game is free. Friday Night Baseball is free on Apple TV+ for a limited time only, and Apple has confirmed that at least the first 12 weeks of the season will be shown for free to anyone with internet access for a total of 24 games.

Once this free period ends, you will need an Apple TV+ subscription, currently $4.99 a month unless you have a free trial that comes with the purchase of most Apple products for up to three months. Apple also offers a 7-day free trial on its website.

What devices can I watch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals on Apple TV+ with?

The following devices support Apple TV+:

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Mac

Apple TV 4K & HD

Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles

Cable set-top boxes

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices

Chromecast with Google TV

You can also just watch online at tv.apple.com on any device with internet access.

Where is the New York Mets at Washington Nationals game being broadcast?

The game is being shown in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and South Korea.

Can I use a VPN to watch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals on Apple TV+?

Apple is broadcasting its baseball games in the nine aforementioned countries. While a VPN might be your best friend for other streaming services, it is almost certain that Apple's regional restrictions will not allow for this workaround, because they are based on your Apple ID location.

Do I need an Apple ID to watch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals on Apple TV+?

While the first 24 Friday Night Baseball games are being shown for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID to log in and access the service. You can review our guide on how to create a new Apple ID here. Users do not need to enter any payment information to watch the game.

Can I watch the New York Mets at Washington Nationals on cable?

No. The Mets at Nationals game is not available on any cable station or MLB.TV. It is exclusive to Apple TV+.