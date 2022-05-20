"Now and Then" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The first three episodes of the bilingual thriller series are available now. Each additional episode will be released on Fridays until the season finale on Friday, June 24.

Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, "Now & Then" stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna. "Now & Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below: