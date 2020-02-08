Once a year all of Hollywood stops and takes a night to give out awards to films, directors, actors, and crew for making some fantastic entertainment. There's always a lot of glitz and glam, and this year it's a little earlier than normal! The Oscars 2020 — officially the 92nd Academy Awards — is happening on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and be broadcast live on ABC.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch The Oscars on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV you don't have a ton of options, but there are a few ways to get the awards on our devices!

The ABC app

The ABC app will carry the live stream of The Oscars, but you will need to have a supported login from a live TV streaming service or cable company. The ABC app supports logins from Hulu, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, so those should be a safe bet.

It's important to know that The Oscars live stream in the ABC app varies by TV market location. There is a full list of supported markets on Oscar.go.com, so it may be a good idea to click through and make sure you're in the clear.