Once a year all of Hollywood stops and takes a night to give out awards to films, directors, actors, and crew for making some fantastic entertainment. There's always a lot of glitz and glam, and this year it's a little earlier than normal! The Oscars 2020 — officially the 92nd Academy Awards — is happening on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and be broadcast live on ABC.
Unfortunately, if you want to watch The Oscars on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV you don't have a ton of options, but there are a few ways to get the awards on our devices!
The ABC app
The ABC app will carry the live stream of The Oscars, but you will need to have a supported login from a live TV streaming service or cable company. The ABC app supports logins from Hulu, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now, so those should be a safe bet.
It's important to know that The Oscars live stream in the ABC app varies by TV market location. There is a full list of supported markets on Oscar.go.com, so it may be a good idea to click through and make sure you're in the clear.
ABC — Live TV
Watch The Oscars on the ABC — Live TV app as long as you have a subscription to the channel through cable or another service. You can get the app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Hulu with Live TV
You can get a one week free trial of Hulu with Live TV, but after that, it will cost you $55 a month. On top of getting Hulu as a streaming service, Hulu with Live TV has a ton of local stations and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu combines a huge back catalog of shows with a large selection of live TV channels. This includes many local ABC stations, which makes it your ticket to The Oscars 2020.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV comes with a two-week free trial, but after your month is up it will charge you $50 monthly to continue the service. YouTube TV is a pretty simple way to stream TV and has a ton of channels. Plus, it's available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, meaning you can watch The Oscars how you want.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV has a simple solution to streaming TV, with a single plan and tons of channels — including ABC for watching The Oscars in 2020.
AT&T TV Now — Plus Plan
AT&T TV Now has one of the largest selections of channels, so you can watch The Oscars on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV with ease. There is a limited free trial, but typically the service costs $65 a month.
AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now has one of the deepest channel lineups available. Get The Oscars 2020 streaming on the Plus Plan, then spend the week watching award-winning movies with HBO included.
A VPN service
Streaming things outside of the U.S. can get tricky, and if you happen to be away for the big night, a VPN may be able to help you out. A VPN —which is short for "Virtual Private Network" — ends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.
If you're looking for a great VPN, we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, has a tons of servers, and great customer service!
ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN has everything expected you need for a quality VPN experience, including several plans at different prices. Plus, it has apps for all major platforms and servers in 94 different countries.
Want to know more about watching the Oscars on other devices? Check out CordCutters' in-depth guide!
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your only security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
