- "Pinecone & Pony" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- It is the latest animated children's series on the streaming service.
The new children's series, which hails from Dreamworks Animation, is based on the book "The Princess and the Pony."
Based on the book "The Princess and the Pony" by New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, "Pinecone & Pony" is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there's more than one way to be a warrior. Together they'll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.
"Pinecone & Pony" is produced by DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Pinecone & Pony" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
