"Prehistoric Planet" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Today, Apple TV+ debuted the first episode of the five-part documentary series that takes viewers 66 million years into the past to see what life was like for the dinosaurs. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, scored by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, and narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Rolling out with one new episode per day, "Prehistoric Planet" combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC ("The Lion King," "The Jungle Book"). "Prehistoric Planet" presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, "Prehistoric Planet" brings Earth's history to life like never before.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check it out below: