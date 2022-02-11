What you need to know
- "Pretzel and the Puppies" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The animated children's series stars Mark Duplass, Nasim Pedrad, and more.
- The first season will feature eight episodes.
"Pretzel and the Puppies," a new animated children's series, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad, follows the story of Pretzel (Duplass), Greta (Pedrad) and the puppies as they explore the town of Muttgomery.
Starring the voice talents of Emmy Award-nominee Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show"), Nasim Pedrad ("Saturday Night Live") and newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton, the first trailer for "Pretzel and the Puppies" is available now.
When your dad is the "world's longest dachshund," it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel (Duplass), Greta (Pedrad) and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to "make their bark," and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to "Get those PAWS UP!" when they face a challenge.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service can also be streamed directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Pretzel and the Puppies" is streaming now on Apple TV+ and joins the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
