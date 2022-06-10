Season three of "For All Mankind" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The third season of the space drama jumps us a decade into the future and to the next frontier in space exploration: Mars.

In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion. The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, you can check it out below: