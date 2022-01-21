What you need to know
- Season three of "Servant" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The third season of the series continues to follow the odd story of a Philadelphia couple with a strange nanny.
Season three of "Servant," the unsettling thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The third season of "Servant" continues to follow the story of a Philadelphia couple and the mysterious nanny who enters their home.
The ensemble cast of stars returning for "Servant" season three includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani ("Spirited," "Mr. Robot," "GLOW").
In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; and writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthon. "Servant" is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check it out below:
How to watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new season, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season three of "Servant" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
