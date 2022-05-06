The second season of "Tehran" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Tehran" season two follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy. Two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joins season two, with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi also returning. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. "Tehran" is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check out below: