- The second season of "Tehran" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joins the cast for the second season.
For the latest season, Academy Award nominee Glenn Close has joined the espionage series. It continues to follow the story of Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad agent who "infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor."
Two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joins season two, with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi also returning.
The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. "Tehran" is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new season, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season two of "Tehran" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
