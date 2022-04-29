"Shining Girls" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The psychological thriller series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, tells the story of a Chicago reporter whose reality begins to shift as she hunts down the person who attacked her.

Based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.

"Shining Girls" is adapted for television and executive produced by Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid ("The Handmaid's Tale") directs and executive produces. Author Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.