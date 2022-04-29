What you need to know
- "Shining Girls" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new psychological thriller series stars Elisabeth Moss.
- It tells the story of a reporter whose reality shifts as they hunt down their attacker.
"Shining Girls" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The psychological thriller series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, tells the story of a Chicago reporter whose reality begins to shift as she hunts down the person who attacked her.
Based on Lauren Beukes' bestselling novel, "Shining Girls" follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.
"Shining Girls" is adapted for television and executive produced by Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid ("The Handmaid's Tale") directs and executive produces. Author Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Shining Girls" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Catalyst Black brings engaging team modes to iPhone and iPad this May
Catalyst Black is an upcoming action shooter on mobile that incorporates fantasy and sci-fi elements. A range of modes and customization options make it a fun team-oriented experience with plenty of variety.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
These are the 10 best Kirby games of all time
Kirby has been around for over 30 years now and he's been in over 30 video games as well. After analyzing his adventures, we've determined which ones are the best of the best.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.