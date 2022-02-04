What you need to know
- "Suspicion" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new series stars Uma Thurman, Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, and Noah Emmerich.
"Suspicion," the new thriller series starring Uma Thurman, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new series, which also stars Elizabeth Henstridge, Kunal Nayyar, and Noah Emmerich, tells the story of four people who are suspected of kidnapping the son of a successful businesswoman.
When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Suspicion" is streaming now on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the show are available now with each additional episode premiering weekly on Fridays. It joins the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
