Apple's WWDC21 event is almost upon us — June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT! — which means you're probably trying to figure out the best way to join in. While we don't know for sure what will be announced on the hardware front, we're pretty confident that iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS 12 will get their debut. That's all worth watching, right?

We've seen the odd leak and we've had our own say on what we want to see, but it's all down to Apple now. Let's hope for something close to the awesome concepts we've seen, please.

There are more rumors that we could see new MacBook Pro hardware, but you never do know with Apple. New AirPods aren't beyond the realm of possibility either, but don't get your hopes up.

How to watch

The first, and arguably best way to watch the event, is via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You can't see it yet, but as we edge nearer to kick-off, Apple should make the opening keynote stream as visible as can be. You won't miss it!

Don't have Apple hardware to hand? Don't worry, the Apple TV app is now available on a ton of devices.

Another way to watch the WWDC21 keynote is through the Apple Events website. Apple will likely put the video front and center on the website just prior to the event, so keep those eyes peeled.