If you're looking for a way to kickstart your New Year fitness goals, then Amazon has an Apple Watch Series 7 deal for you. Over there, you can save as much as $60 on Apple's latest smartwatch and fitness tracker meaning you can snag an all-time low price on one.

If you've never tried it before, you'll even get three months of Fitness+ with your new Apple Watch to help you get in the habit of working out regularly.

Time's ticking on these Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) | $50 off Apple Watch Series 7 is currently available at an all-time low price in the 41mm size. The $60 discount applies to the new green colorway with other colors up to $50 off. $339 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS) | $50 off The larger Series 7 is also on sale with a huge $50 discount. These cuts match all-time low prices for various colorways. $379 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 might look a lot like the Series 6 that came before it, outside of some new hues, but it has received some significant upgrades to make it the best Apple Watch.

The most obvious change is a larger display, going from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively. That larger display allows for some exclusive new watch faces that make the most of the extra real estate as well as a full-size QWERTY keyboard for composing quick text replies.

Other notable improvements include a more crack-resistant glass screen and an IP6X dust resistance rating, a first for Apple Watch, meaning you can be confident using your Series 7 at the beach. That's on top of the already-stellar 50M water resistance rating.

Apple Watch Series 7 maintains the 18-hour battery life of its predecessor while charging 33% faster, according to Apple, and offering a brighter always-on display.

If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, it's worth checking out our Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6 guide for the low-down on all of the major similarities and differences.