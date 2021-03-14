On this week's iMore Show, the specter of a March 23 event is looming. We've got news and rumors aplenty and we bid farewell to the iMac Pro.
Links
- A March 23 Apple event could bring AirTags, new iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV | iMore
- iPhone 13 could get plastic Face ID lens instead of glass, says Kuo | iMore
- Apple TV+ just announced a new partnership with activist Malala Yousafzai | iMore
- Apple patents self-heating display to stop folding iPhone cracking | iMore
- Apple's VR headset could have 15 cameras | iMore
- The iMac Pro is now 'currently unavailable' in the United States and Canada | iMore
- Apple has rescheduled new MacBook mass production, says report | iMore
- Apple cutting orders for all iPhones by 20%, says report | iMore
- Apple's new AirPods 3 design revealed in leaked renders (again) | iMore
- Bloomberg: Apple Car discussions 'have not gone well' | iMore
- Apple VR headset patent reveals detachable speaker unit for audio | iMore
- Apple to debut home-grown 5G modems in 2023 iPhone, says report | iMore
- Apple's new AirPods 3 'ready to ship', says super-accurate leaker | iMore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
