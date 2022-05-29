iMore show 796Source: iMore

A new HomePod may be on the way, and iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz mode for an always-on display. We dissect all the latest rumors and more!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Alto: All of the trades. None of the taxes. You can buy, sell, and trade 100+ coins/tokens with just $10 by visiting AltoIRA.com/imore.
  • Henson Shaving: A unique design gives a shave so smooth, so effortless, it will make you rethink how shaving should feel. Visit hensonshaving.com.
  • Mint Mobile: Switch to Mint Mobile and get premium wireless service, starting at JUST $15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/more!

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.