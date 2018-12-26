For those of you waking up from your Christmas food coma, or family-style hangover, or just too much of a good thing one way or another, a day of Netflix may be in your future. And that's especially exciting because Avengers: Infinity War is now on Netflix.

Well, it's on Netflix for some of us, anyway. Specifically, those of us in the United States — much to the chagrin of Avengers fans not in the United States.