For those of you waking up from your Christmas food coma, or family-style hangover, or just too much of a good thing one way or another, a day of Netflix may be in your future. And that's especially exciting because Avengers: Infinity War is now on Netflix.
Well, it's on Netflix for some of us, anyway. Specifically, those of us in the United States — much to the chagrin of Avengers fans not in the United States.
Sorry non-US pals, this is Netflix USA in particular. Don't want anyone to feel snapped.— NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 25, 2018
Unfortunately there's not a whole lot we can do for you. Geo-locks suck, for sure. (We can, however, refrain from making any bad "Thanos snaps" references. You're welcome.)
The good news is that there's still a ton of great stuff on Netflix through the end of the month — and more coming up in January.
