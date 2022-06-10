Apple's upcoming iOS 16 update has a feature that will change the game for people who need to be able to quickly and easily edit multiple photos on their iPhone or iPad. With iOS 16 installed, people will be able to make edits to a single photo and then apply them to others without manually repeating the steps.

The feature, which wasn't part of the iOS 16 announcement during WWDC22, is mentioned on a webpage shared by Apple to help promote the update. According to that page, users will be able to "copy the edits you've made to a photo and paste them onto another photo — or a batch of photos."

In practice, using the feature is as simple as applying edits to a single photo — changing the colors, for example — and then copying those edits via a new menu option. Applying the edits to other photos is a case of choosing them and selecting an option to paste the edits themselves.

With iOS 15 and earlier, people wanting to apply these kinds of edits to multiple photos would need to download a third-party app from the App Store. That is no longer the case, or at least it won't be once iOS 16 arrives later this year.