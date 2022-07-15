This week in mobile games, a colorful battle royale platform game is top of the charts — but it's not Fall Guys. Ubisoft showed off The Division Resurgence for the first time and we got the briefest glimpse of Lord of the Rings: Heroes of middle-earth. Plus, There's a new Subway Surfers game on Apple Arcade and a banana-collecting platformer starring a big ape that isn't Donkey Kong. Let's get into it, shall we? Stumble Guys leapfrogs Fall Guys

This week Fall Guys clone Stumble Guys hit the number one spot in the U.S. and U.K. App Store chart. And while it's a pretty brazen copy of the battle royale, it's a very impressive one: It really is Fall Guys for mobile in all but name, and even the name's pretty close. It has been downloaded over 160 million times to date, according to Appmagic figures. Compare that to Fall Guys on PC and console, which just passed 50m downloads, and you can see just how big the missed opportunity is for Fall Guys maker Mediatonic. So why isn't Fall Guys on mobile? Well, making games is hard, and porting a PC and console game over to mobile is still quite tricky, especially if it's a game with 100 realtime players in it (Stumble Guys is capped at 32 players). Also, there's politics at play: Epic Games bought Fall Guys maker Mediatonic in March 2021. The Fortnite maker is famously pretty grumpy with Apple taking 30% of all App Store in-app purchase revenue, so don't expect it to arrive on iOS anytime soon. Enter Kitka Games and Stumble Guys, which has made more than $21 million since the game launched. As they say in the business world, Stumble Guys is eating Fall Guys' lunch. The Division Resurgence resurges

We reported last week that the mobile version of Ubisoft's The Division was announced in a slightly odd way: with very little detail and not a whiff of actual gameplay footage. It turns out Ubisoft had a full gameplay trailer all along, and so here we are a week later reporting on it again. So we'll be quick; it looks exactly how you'd expect The Division to look on mobile. And in a quite vague interview this week, Ubisoft stressed that it is applying the same AAA game principles to Resurgence as it would to its PC and console output. Good news, I guess? Still no release date, though. A new ring to rule them all?