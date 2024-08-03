Apple boss comments on 'staggered' Apple Intelligence rollout and gives update on ChatGPT integration

Apple's WWDC 2024 event was dominated by its efforts in AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, but as we approach the start of the iPhone 16 lineup and expected iOS 18, it's looking likely to be a fairly threadbare rollout - at least for now.

While we reported last week that Apple was planning to roll out Apple Intelligence features to developers (which it has done in the iOS 18.1 beta for devs), Tim Cook discussed the process during Apple's earnings call this week.

Here's what Cook had to say about the Apple Intelligence rollout after he was asked by Amit Daryanani of Evercore about the staggered rollout.

"The rollout, as we mentioned in June, we’ve actually started with developers this week. We started with some features of Apple Intelligence, not the complete suite," Cook explained.

"There are other features like languages beyond U.S. English that will happen over the course of the year, and there are other features that will happen over the course of the year, and ChatGPT is integrated by the end of the calendar year, and so, yes, it is a staggered launch."

ChatGPT is coming to iOS 18 this year

In many ways there's no real change in Apple's messaging there - the company was sure to mention Apple Intelligence features would arrive over time, and we've already heard that there may be a longer delay in the EU.

Still, with Apple Intelligence being such a core part of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18, it seems we're set for a strange year in terms of OS updates.

Another key piece of the puzzle is the inclusion of ChatGPT, and it appears it won't be part of the Apple Intelligence launch with iOS 18.1, with Cook specifically mentioning it in the quote above.

The Apple CEO said it's coming "by the end of the calendar year", so here's hoping it'll arrive in iOS 18.2 which, judging by prior ".2" releases, could be due around December.