Apple boss comments on 'staggered' Apple Intelligence rollout and gives update on ChatGPT integration
Developer beta is out now.
Apple's WWDC 2024 event was dominated by its efforts in AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, but as we approach the start of the iPhone 16 lineup and expected iOS 18, it's looking likely to be a fairly threadbare rollout - at least for now.
While we reported last week that Apple was planning to roll out Apple Intelligence features to developers (which it has done in the iOS 18.1 beta for devs), Tim Cook discussed the process during Apple's earnings call this week.
Here's what Cook had to say about the Apple Intelligence rollout after he was asked by Amit Daryanani of Evercore about the staggered rollout.
"The rollout, as we mentioned in June, we’ve actually started with developers this week. We started with some features of Apple Intelligence, not the complete suite," Cook explained.
"There are other features like languages beyond U.S. English that will happen over the course of the year, and there are other features that will happen over the course of the year, and ChatGPT is integrated by the end of the calendar year, and so, yes, it is a staggered launch."
ChatGPT is coming to iOS 18 this year
In many ways there's no real change in Apple's messaging there - the company was sure to mention Apple Intelligence features would arrive over time, and we've already heard that there may be a longer delay in the EU.
Still, with Apple Intelligence being such a core part of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18, it seems we're set for a strange year in terms of OS updates.
Another key piece of the puzzle is the inclusion of ChatGPT, and it appears it won't be part of the Apple Intelligence launch with iOS 18.1, with Cook specifically mentioning it in the quote above.
The Apple CEO said it's coming "by the end of the calendar year", so here's hoping it'll arrive in iOS 18.2 which, judging by prior ".2" releases, could be due around December.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.