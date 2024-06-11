iOS 18 lets you remove app labels for a more minimalistic Home Screen look — here's how to finally get rid of Home Screen text
Bye bye app labels.
iOS 18 has finally been unveiled and this quick trick lets you remove app labels on your iPhone's Home Screen for the first time ever.
The latest iOS update, which will be available for all the best iPhones later this year, has some fantastic new Home Screen customization options including one setting that users have been clamoring for: the ability to remove text from underneath app icons.
Whether you're using the iOS 18 developer beta already or just want to know how this customization feature will work when it's available on your device, here's how to remove app labels from your Home Screen.
No more ugly text on your Home Screen
While you can download the iOS 18 beta today, we don't recommend installing any betas on your main device due to bugs and performance issues that can impact the way you use your smartphone.
- Long press from the Home Screen
- Tap Edit then Customize
- Select Large
It's as easy as that, your iPhone will now have larger icons without any app labels and it looks awesome. This stylish new Home Screen look is likely to become a fan favorite, and that's before you even get into customizing different colors and moving around icons.
iOS 18 is set to be one of the biggest updates to the iPhone ever with the addition of Apple Intelligence but for many the ability to remove app names from your Home Screen and change the color of your icons might just be the best new feature of them all.
