You don't have to get the latest iPad to get the best piece of kit possible - and sometimes, you'll get a killer price on previous-gen hardware! If you're in the UK, department store John Lewis currently has the iPad Air 2020 for £150 off full price!

While the iPad Air 2020 isn't quite as up-to-date as the M1 model, it still boasts some great specs. There's a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, and 64GB of storage. This offer is on all of the colors and looks like you'll still get the 3 months free Apple Arcade. This one is reduced to clear, so it'll be gone when stock runs out!

The iPad Air 2020 is a beautiful piece of tablet computing - it was the first time that we saw the redesigned iPad air, with its smooth corners and edge-edge liquid retina display. It grew from its previous 10.5-inch screen, and its touch ID sensor moved from the now much smaller bezel to the top corner, where you might've seen the power/lock button on iPhones of old. Fancy a blue iPad? For the first time with the iPad Air, you can! It's also available in Space Gray, Rose Gold and Green.

It supports the use of the Apple Pencil, so it can be used as a very nice digital notepad that can sync with your MacBook. The A14 Bionic chip inside may not be the latest in Apple's mobile silicon lineup, but it's a solid performer nonetheless. While it's now a couple of years old, it's still a very good option if you're looking for an iPad and don't want to spend as much money on one of the newer models.

If you're in the US, the iPad Air 5 is currently $40 off at Amazon, where you can pick one up for $559.