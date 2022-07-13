As with last year, this year's Prime Day has seen fantastic discounts on Apple's iPad. We're constantly updating our list below with the best deals. The final hours of Amazon's 48-hour sale event are almost over and these prices will be gone. If you need an iPad and don't want to wait until Black Friday for the next big sales event, check out the best iPad Prime Day deals (updated hourly).
Prime Day is officially here, so don't waste time in getting your hands on Apple's latest and greatest tablets at their best-ever prices.
Not sure which iPad is for you? No worries, we've got you covered: we've tested them all and compared them in our comprehensive guide to the best iPad.
The iPad (2021) is a super solid tablet option. It's more powerful than the previous version, with some extra features to boot. As long as you're not after anything too fancy, the 10.2-inch iPad will do just fine, playing games, taking notes and surfing with safari. It has had some great deals in the past, and Prime day looks to have some solid ones this year too.
- : 2021 iPad 10.2-inch 64GB WiFi | Was $329 now $299 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad 10.2-inch 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $459 now $429 at Amazon
- : 2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB WiFi | Was $599 now $559 at Amazon
- : 2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $749 now $717 at Amazon
- : 2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 256GB WiFi | Was $749 now $679 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Mini 64GB WiFi | Was $499 now $403 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Mini 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $649 now $599 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Mini 256GB WiFi | Was $649 now $549 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB WiFi | Was $799 now $749 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $1099 now $1049 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2TB WiFi | Was $2199 now $1999 at Amazon
- : 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2TB WiFi and Cellular | Was $2399 now $1949 at Amazon
2021 iPad 10.2-inch 64GB WiFi | Was $329 now $299 at Amazon
Plenty of storage here if you're after a tablet companion, especially if you're only after something that'll stream TV, read books or browse socials.
2021 iPad 10.2-inch 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $459 now $429 at Amazon
. The Cellular option will let you take your browsing on the go, untethered to a Wifi connection. This will need a cell plan to go with it, remember.
Best iPad Air Prime Day deals
The iPad Air 5 is the latest iPad in the lineup, and brings Pro features at a more mid-range price. It'll handle games and other weightier workloads like it's not bothered, and even do some light productivity tasks. With the M1 chip also found in the Pro line, it's also able to do some photo and video editing - perfect for those holiday compilations, or even for professionals on a budget. It's seen a few discounts since its release, but Prime Day should have the best.
2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB WiFi | Was $599 now $559 at Amazon
iPad Air takes Pro performance to a much lower price point - and this $50 off deal makes it even cheaper! 64GB should be plenty for a range of games, apps, photos and videos, while the Wifi only connection will keep it lower cost.
2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $749 now $717 at Amazon
With the extra Cellular option, you can take your iPad on the go. As with all Cellular model iPads, you'll need an extra cell plan so that it'll connect to the network, so it's worth bearing that in mind with the price.
2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch 256GB WiFi | Was $749 now $679 at Amazon
This will give you some extra storage, allowing you to store more apps and videos. This option will be perfect for a creator on the go, who might need more onboard storage for their projects.
Prime Day iPad Mini deals
The iPad Mini is a great option for those who want something a little smaller. It'll slip nicely into a bag, or into carry-on luggage, and its size makes it perfect for one-hand use. It's plenty powerful, with an A15 Bionic chip moving things along and a Liquid Retina display that dominates the bezel-less front. There have been some stellar deals on the iPad Mini since its release, with many over Prime Day.
2021 iPad Mini 64GB WiFi | Was $499 now $403 at Amazon
This is possibly the best deal on an iPad to date - this price brings it close to its budget-oriented sibling but provides plenty of power to justify the extra. You'll be able to store loads of games and apps on there, along with any photos and videos you might take.
2021 iPad Mini 64GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $649 now $599 at Amazon
A nice $50 off a Cellular iPad that can be put toward the cell plan that you'll need in order to go Wifi free with your iPad.
2021 iPad Mini 256GB WiFi | Was $649 now $549 at Amazon
$100 off a new iPad is nothing to sniff at, especially when you get this much extra storage. With this, you'll be able to store more photos and videos and install even more apps.
Best iPad Pro deals
The iPad Pro is the biggest and most powerful of the line, and while the iPad Air may have caught up with its M1 chip, the Pro still has some tricks up its sleeve. The Liquid Retina displays are bigger, with two different size options in the case of an 11-inch model and a 12.9-inch model, the bigger of which features ProMotion which will make swiping and tapping smoother. The cameras are better as well, and if you hook it up to an external keyboard you've effectively got a laptop. If you're looking for a keyboard, we've got the best keyboard covers for iPad Pro here.
2021 iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB WiFi | Was $799 now $749 at Amazon
The iPad Pro base model features more storage as the other iPads, and this $50 discount makes it closer to the price of the similarly equipped iPad Air. This isn't the lowest price the tablet has been, but it is close.
2021 iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB WiFi and Cellular | Was $1099 now $1049 at Amazon
This 11-inch version has more storage and features Cellular connection. The $50 saving might not seem like much, but it's close to the tablet's lowest price.
2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2TB WiFi | Was $2199 now $1999 at Amazon
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is big, and so is this 2TB storage option. With a $200 discount, it does at least have the lowest price that the Ipad Pro 12.9-inch has ever seen.
2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2TB WiFi and Cellular | Was $2399 now $1949 at Amazon
This is the top-of-the-line iPad Pro, featuring the biggest storage option and Cellular connection. It's also got the biggest saving of the whole iPad lineup, with a grand $450 off full-price, bringing it down to the lowest price ever.
When are we going to see the Prime Day iPad deals?
It's right now - 12 July - 13 July.
Am I going to need an Amazon Prime account for the Prime Day deals?
In a word, yes. In a few more words, you will need an Amazon Prime account for the very best Prime Day deals, but you may find some great deals that Amazon have made available for customers that don't pay monthly for the privilege. Have a double check on a products page, and if it doesn't say anything about Prime Day then you'll be able to make use of the reduction without the need of an Amazon Prime account. Watch out elsewhere as well - often, many other retailers try to beat Amazon to the punch with some equally good deals.
In some cases in fact those deals can be better - pay close attention to the likes of Walmart and target who in previous years have bettered Amazon's already pretty stellar deals. We'll bring you highlights from other stores too of course.
There's always Amazon's 30 - day Prime trial that if you've not had before is certainly worth a look - especially around Prime Day. Not only will you have access to the Prime Day deals, you'll have a chance to try out the free next-day delivery and other perks exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.
Which iPad Prime Day deal is best for me?
There really is an iPad for everyone - from the small and light iPad Mini 8.3, to the massive and powerful iPad Pro 2021. But beyond price, how do you know which iPad, and iPad deal, is the one for you? We've put together some advice as to which iPad you might need, considering your use case.
The iPad Mini is a brilliant option if you're after something slightly bigger than your phone, but not as big as some of the larger bag filling options. It's small enought to fit in most bags (and some pockets, if you're brave enough) and powerful enough for pretty much all your tablet needs. It'll play games from Apple Arcade, run all your favourite streaming services for long, back of the car roadtrips, and even take pretty stellar photos should you need a bigger screen than your phone when you're taking your shots on vactation. you can get one for $409 on Amazon right now.
Going bigger, and you're looking at a couple of options. The iPad 10.2 is a really good size for mobile computing around the house, but it's design is starting to age in relation to the rest of the range. It's A13 processor is still plenty powerful however, and at $309 it offers some great bang for the buck. For a little over $200 more, you'll get the brand new iPad Air 2022, a very impressive tablet. It's slightly bigger at 10.9-inches, and a lot more powerful with an M1 chip within its slender frame. It's worth the extra, honestly, and if you can afford the extra, then $549 at Amazon is an excellent price for Apple's latest tablet.
For the iPad power user, the M1 iPad Pro line is not only an obvious option but a good one. These are Apple's most powerful tablets on offer, bringing not only the laptop grade M1 chips to the table, but also a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Pro XDR display. It's accredited in the same way as Apple's Pro Display XDR, and has even better HDR performance than previous iPad Pro screens. It does, however, come at a price premium - at Amazon, you'll have to shell out $749 for the 11-inch version, and $999 for the 12.9-inch. The prices will also go up for the extra storage options, all the way up to an eye watering $2000.
