Apple is expected to refresh its powerful iPad Pro lineup toward the end of 2022 with a new chip and other features in the works. Depending on which rumors you believe we might even see a huge change to the display on one of the tablets, too.

Processor

Following the announcement of the M2 chip as the next generation of Apple silicon, Apple confirmed that it would debut in the latest MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. But that chip is also expected to make the jump to this year's iPad Pro as well — the current model uses the M1, and a switch to a chip sporting an eight-core CPU and a GPU with up to 10 cores could unlock even more power for iPadOS 16 apps.

Display

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro brought mini-LED technology to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, giving it improved colors, HDR, and more. Apple calls the technology Liquid Retina XDR and it could bring it to the 11-inch iPad Pro this year. However, following earlier reports that the technology would be shrunk down to the 11-inch chassis, that outcome now seems less likely. Analyst Ross Young doesn't expect the 11-inch iPad Pro to gain mini-LED this year.

No matter what happens with the 11-inch model, expect Apple to offer the same Liquid Retina XDR technology in this year's 12.9-inch model.

A 14-inch newcomer

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on a new 14-inch iPad, but while multiple sources do agree that it's in the works, a release window is less clear. Display analyst Ross Young is pointing towards a Q1 2023 release, while leaker Majin Bu believes a release later this year is possible.

It's also far from confirmed that this will be a Pro device, meaning we aren't convinced about this one just yet. A recent report claims the new 14-inch iPad won't come with mini-LED tech nor ProMotion, meaning it's more likely that this will not carry the "Pro" moniker.

MagSafe charging

We've been hearing claims that the next iPad Pro will offer some sort of wireless charging capabilities, likely using MagSafe. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman again mentioned the technology in June, saying that it would debut in 2022. It isn't immediately clear what that wireless charging feature would offer, or at what speeds, but hopes are relatively high that we could see reverse wireless charging come to an Apple device for the first time.